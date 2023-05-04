Everything you need to know about FOX 5's jam-packed 2023 Zip Trip Season!

Last year, FOX 5 visited 15 cities across our beautiful region of the country that we call home. And in 2023, we're continuing that by visiting 15 more cities. At each stop, we'll show you the incredible people and places that make the DMV special all summer long. From must-stop locations, to tasty restaurants - to compelling community members, you won't want to miss a minute!

FOX 5's 2023 Zip Trip Cities!

(Click here to open in a browser if the graphic below does not show up on your device or scroll to the text-only list below.)

We also invite you to join us (in-person!) as we'll be broadcasting throughout the morning. Watch FOX 5 for more details each week leading up to our Zip Trips on Fridays on what you need to know.

Once again, here's the list of where you can find the FOX 5 Team throughout the summer:

MAY 26 - North Bethesda, MD - Pike & Rose (The Kick-Off)

JUNE 2 - Vienna, VA - Town Green

JUNE 9 - Upper Marlboro, MD - Show Place Arena

JUNE 16 - Haymarket, VA - Town Hall

JUNE 23 - Bluemont, VA - Great Country Farms

JUNE 30 - Annapolis, MD - The Choptank

JULY 7 - Dumfries, VA - Town Hall

JULY 14 - Navy Yard, DC - Yards Park

JULY 21 - Shirlington, VA - Village At Shirlington

JULY 28 - Leesburg, VA - Loudoun County Fairgrounds

AUGUST 4 - Germantown, MD - BlackRock Center for the Arts

AUGUST 11 - Alexandria, VA - Potomac Yard

AUGUST 18 - Frederick, MD - Carroll Creek

AUGUST 25 - Reston, VA - Reston Town Center

SEPTEMBER 1 - National Harbor, MD - National Plaza (The Big Finale!)

To have a look at some of the fun we had in 2022, check out our Zip Trip page and stay tuned for more videos and information to come.