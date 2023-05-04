Everything you need to know about FOX 5's jam-packed 2023 Zip Trip Season!
Last year, FOX 5 visited 15 cities across our beautiful region of the country that we call home. And in 2023, we're continuing that by visiting 15 more cities. At each stop, we'll show you the incredible people and places that make the DMV special all summer long. From must-stop locations, to tasty restaurants - to compelling community members, you won't want to miss a minute!
FOX 5's 2023 Zip Trip Cities!
(Click here to open in a browser if the graphic below does not show up on your device or scroll to the text-only list below.)
We also invite you to join us (in-person!) as we'll be broadcasting throughout the morning. Watch FOX 5 for more details each week leading up to our Zip Trips on Fridays on what you need to know.
Once again, here's the list of where you can find the FOX 5 Team throughout the summer:
- MAY 26 - North Bethesda, MD - Pike & Rose (The Kick-Off)
- JUNE 2 - Vienna, VA - Town Green
- JUNE 9 - Upper Marlboro, MD - Show Place Arena
- JUNE 16 - Haymarket, VA - Town Hall
- JUNE 23 - Bluemont, VA - Great Country Farms
- JUNE 30 - Annapolis, MD - The Choptank
- JULY 7 - Dumfries, VA - Town Hall
- JULY 14 - Navy Yard, DC - Yards Park
- JULY 21 - Shirlington, VA - Village At Shirlington
- JULY 28 - Leesburg, VA - Loudoun County Fairgrounds
- AUGUST 4 - Germantown, MD - BlackRock Center for the Arts
- AUGUST 11 - Alexandria, VA - Potomac Yard
- AUGUST 18 - Frederick, MD - Carroll Creek
- AUGUST 25 - Reston, VA - Reston Town Center
- SEPTEMBER 1 - National Harbor, MD - National Plaza (The Big Finale!)
To have a look at some of the fun we had in 2022, check out our Zip Trip page and stay tuned for more videos and information to come.