5 Things to Do In Annapolis

It's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP season and this week we're heading to Anne Arundel County, Maryland for a visit to ANNAPOLIS!

Considered to be one of America's most beautiful cities, visitors to ANNAPOLIS will fall in love with its historic charm! From its unique shops, to its mouth-watering cuisine, and breathtaking views of the Chesapeake Bay - Maryland's state capital has something for everyone!

There are so many fun things to do when visiting ANNAPOLIS it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!

ANTIQUING AND SHOPPING ON MARYLAND AVE

There are stores galore in downtown Annapolis. From art galleries to antique shops - you’ll almost experience time traveling to the past browsing through all the collections! and there’s no better way to take a break from the summer heat then by adding to your future wardrobe.

THE MARYLAND STATE HOUSE

Once serving as our Nation’s Capital, it’s history is unmatched! At over 240 years old it remains the longest operating state house in America. Come see where our general assembly meets every year, and the largest wooden dome of its kind. Free to visit and open 7 days a week making it an affordable but memorable destination!

GHOST TOURS AND PUB CRAWLS

just because the sun is down - doesn’t mean the day is over! embark on a thrilling journey to the most haunted sites in Annapolis. or pair your boos with some brews by adding in a pub crawl. The spookier side of Annapolis is waiting for you!

THE U.S. NAVAL ACADEMY

Hangout on the beautiful campus that makes our next generation of navy and marine officers. Be sure to stop by the visitor’s center to interact with the academy’s history exhibit. Or the museum featuring everything navy from the Revolutionary War to today. And if you’re lucky you’ll leave with a glimpse into the lives of our nation’s heroes!

GETTING ON THE WATER

When in Annapolis, don’t limit yourself to land. Whether you want to kayak or cruise, there are activities for everyone in the family. Let your imagination run free and spend a day as a pirate on a sailboat. Or travel all around town on the water taxi. No matter how you choose to enjoy the water you won’t ever want to leave the bay!

Image 1 of 26 ▼ FOX 5 Zip Trip to Annapolis!

If you are out-and-about during our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP fun - and take a photo - post it online using #GoodDayDC.

REVISIT PAST FOX 5 ZIP TRIP FUN:

Here's everything you need to know to revisit all the stops in FOX 5's jam-packed 2023 Zip Trip Season!