5 Things to Do In Vienna

Located just 15 miles outside D.C., the Fairfax County town of VIENNA combines unique history with a hometown feel!

There are so many fun things to do when visiting VIENNA it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!

CABOOSE BREWING COMPANY AND TAVERN:

This brewpub is a blend of a restaurant and coffeehouse - so gather early with friends for a cup of joe or hang out late with them and your handcrafted beer! For your meal, fill your plate with Appalachian-inspired cuisine.

JAMMIN JAVA:

This stop is a great place to listen to live music. It has been recognized by many and beloved by even more. This venue touts a lineup of touring artists ever day of the week! Stop by the pizza shop or sign up for music school.

MEADOWLARK BOTANICAL GARDENS:

Do not miss your chance to visit this hidden treasure of Fairfax County! Stroll through acres upon acres of ornamental gardens filled with native plants. Find the only traditional Korean bell garden in the area here. Bring your family to visit this park's interactive children's garden!

WOLF TRAP:

There is more than meets the eye here at this stop. Visit by day to go through the trails then at night enjoy live concerts. Its home to three venues including an amphitheater for summer shows. This stop is America's only national park dedicated to the performing arts!

DOWNTOWN VIENNA:

Come to this vibrant neighborhood for a day of wonder. Visit key landmarks when you take your family along the streets. Stop by locally owned stores to pick up a gift for your loved one or yourself. Visit on a special occasion or anytime for small-town charm just 15 miles outside of D.C.!

