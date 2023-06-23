5 Things to Do In Bluemont

It's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP season and this week we're heading to western Loudoun County, Virginia for a visit to BLUEMONT!

Wineries, hiking trails and stunning views will welcome you! BLUEMONT is a great place for a family trip - or a romantic getaway - all about an hour outside Washington, D.C.!

There are so many fun things to do when visiting BLUEMONT it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!

BLUEMONT STATION BREWERY AND WINERY

This stop invites you to get cozy and lounge with friends. Enjoy your drink and dine on some food. The destination touts a manta fit for our must stops - come together and visit often.

BEAR'S DEN

It's a scenic stop for your drive out to Bluemont! Nestled just off the road, park in the lot before taking out your camera. Live in the moment with the views of the Shenandoah Valley and take off on the trail with easy access.

BEAR CHASE BREWING COMPANY

Loudoun County is at it's best when you enjoy time outside with a refreshing drink. Come here for some craft bear with tons of options on tap. The views will leave you wanting to linger - and you can! Book lodging to extend your visit.

ROUND HILL'S MARKETPLACE

Enjoy the sights, sounds, and scents of this market. Stop here on your way to Bluemont. Pick up a slice of pie to enjoy immediately and grab some wine for later.

THE PROPERTIES OF LOCAL FARMING FAMILY

Check out these three places: Great Country Farms, The Bluemont Vineyard, and Dirt Farm Brewery. These spots are part of a family farm empire growing in Bluemont. Adults can hang out enjoying wine and beer at these local spots or take your family over to great country farms.

