Bethesda senior scammed out of $1 million in gold bars

By
Published  July 25, 2024 5:08pm EDT
Montgomery County
FOX 5 DC
 Vipul Thakkar, 52, of Owings Mills, Md. Photo via Montgomery County Police Department.

BETHESDA, Md. (FOX 5 DC) - A 74-year-old man from Bethesda has fallen victim to a gold bar scam that has been plaguing Montgomery County.

According to court documents, the elderly man was contacted by a scammer posing as a representative from the Federal Trade Commission. 

Over a series of nine trips to a local gold store, the man converted more than a million dollars into gold bars.

He was on the verge of delivering the gold to the scammer when he saw a news story about a similar scam in Montgomery County, which prompted him to contact the police.

Authorities set up a sting operation and subsequently arrested 52-year-old Vipul Thakkar. 

Thakkar is scheduled for a bond hearing Friday.

This incident is part of a larger trend in Montgomery County, where dozens of residents have fallen victim to this specific scam in recent months, with some losing hundreds of thousands of dollars.