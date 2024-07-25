Bethesda senior scammed out of $1 million in gold bars

article

A 74-year-old man from Bethesda has fallen victim to a gold bar scam that has been plaguing Montgomery County.

According to court documents, the elderly man was contacted by a scammer posing as a representative from the Federal Trade Commission.

Over a series of nine trips to a local gold store, the man converted more than a million dollars into gold bars.

He was on the verge of delivering the gold to the scammer when he saw a news story about a similar scam in Montgomery County, which prompted him to contact the police.

Authorities set up a sting operation and subsequently arrested 52-year-old Vipul Thakkar.

Thakkar is scheduled for a bond hearing Friday.

This incident is part of a larger trend in Montgomery County, where dozens of residents have fallen victim to this specific scam in recent months, with some losing hundreds of thousands of dollars.