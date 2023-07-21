5 Things to Do In Shirlington

It's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP season and this week we're in Virginia for a visit to SHIRLINGTON!

The heart and soul of arts and entertainment in Arlington, SHIRLINGTON has everything you need just outside of the nation's capital!

There are so many fun things to do when visiting SHIRLINGTON it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!

THE SHIRLINGTON LIBRARY

With aisles and aisles of free books stop by to get lost in your next great adventure. Instead of checking out a book, take time to check out one their many free events. Whether entertaining the little ones at a family story time or using the computers for your own work the library remains an essential resource for the community!

1, 2, KANGAROO TOYS

The perfect toy or gift is just a hop away. Come down to the village at Shirlington and enjoy not the biggest but the smallest toy store in the DMV! But don’t let size fool you! From dolls to board games…shopping for a child or just one at heart has never been easier!

THE SHIRLINGTON DOG PARK

Take your pet to paradise! You’ll never need a new leash on life here. Maybe that’s why it’s one of the first official off-leash dog parks in the region. Equipped with all a pup or paw-parent could need 365 days a year! You’ll both think it’s a treat spending time here!

PALETTE 22

Food, art, and fun! This tapas-style restaurant brings not only global flavors to your taste buds but culture to your life. As you dine watch artists, sculptors, and jewelers create and perfect their work. And stop by after yours for happy hour bites and a pitcher of sangria.

SIGNATURE THEATER

This musical theater powerhouse is located right in the heart of Arlington. Stop by all year long to catch Broadway caliber performances. The Tony Award-winning venue is unmatched in providing an intimate experience when challenging new and established works. You’ll leave ready to buy your next ticket.

