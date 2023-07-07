5 Things to Do In Dumfries

It's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP season and this week we're in Virginia for a visit to the town of DUMFRIES!

Rich in history, and close to the nation's capital, DUMFRIES is one of the fastest growing places to visit, live, and work in the region!

There are so many fun things to do when visiting DUMFRIES it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!

HAROLD & CATHY'S DUMFRIES CAFÉ

Serving the community for the past 33 years! Stop in for breakfast, brunch or lunch! Choose from a variety of popular diner options such as chicken salad, a classic hamburger or a half-pound angus beef hot dog.

NATIONAL MUSEUM OF THE MARINE CORPS

Situated on a 135-acre site adjacent to Marine Corps Base Quantico, the museum's soaring design beckons visitors to its structure. Explore the sights and sounds of interpretive exhibits, innovative technology and unique artifacts honoring the service and sacrifice of U.S. Marines.

WEEMS-BOTTS MUSEUM

Learn about the oldest-chartered town in Virginia by strolling through merchant park. Visit the Weems–Botts House to view early biographies of George Washington, and pay respects at the slave cemetery. Book a tour to setup an appointment online, via email or by calling the museum!

ROSIE'S GAMING EMPORIUM

Let lady luck guide you to this popular Dumfries destination, if you are 21 or over. Play all your favorite slot-like machines with the largest jackpots in Virginia. Rosie’s offers separate smoking and non-smoking gaming areas, fast-casual dining, live entertainment and thrilling simulcast horse racing.

OUTDOOR SHOWPLACE

Visit the largest living showroom in the region with a wide variety of patios, decks and more. Explore more than two acres of custom designed hardscape displays - packed with everything to bring your dream outdoor living space to life. Work with contractors -- or browse custom outdoor furniture, flowers, and sheds on your own. Book party space to host events and enjoy the grill, pizza oven, playground and so much more!

