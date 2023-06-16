5 Things to Do In Haymarket

It's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP season and this week we're heading to Virginia for a visit to HAYMARKET!

A small town with a rich history, HAYMARKET is a place to escape the hustle and bustle - all less than an hour outside Washington, D.C.!

Image 1 of 27 ▼ FOX 5 Zip Trip to Haymarket

There are so many fun things to do when visiting HAYMARKET it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!

PEACE & LAUGHTER HOLISTIC BOUTIQUE

Visit this one-of-a-kind metaphysical shop offering crystals, jewelry and other wares! Connect to your spiritual self with energy readings, sound therapy, and Reiki healings. Relax with a unique experience for mind, body and spirit.

FARMERS MARKET TOWN HALL

Haymarket Town Hall is the place for local government business during the week. Visit its parking lot every Sunday from April to November to enjoy the farmers market. Check out local farmers, crafters and artisans to grab produce, flowers and more.

TROUVAILLE BREWERY

Check out the first brewery opened in the heart of downtown Haymarket. Award-winning brewers have combined to create an upscale and cozy space Raise a glass with classic styles such as American pale ales, as well as, trendy styles like fruited sours, imperial stouts.

GREAT MANE BREWERY

Visit this family friendly 150-seat taproom and brewery. Enjoy a variety of beers on tap from ipas to pilsners. Rent out the space for birthdays, book clubs and other events during and outside of normal business hours.

COPPER CRICKET CONSIGNMENT SHOP

Visit the popular retail store known for its home goods. Discover a variety of unique furniture, art and antique treasures. Enjoy affordable finds and sell your own gently used merchandise.

If you are out-and-about during our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP fun - and take a photo - post it online using #GoodDayDC.

REVISIT PAST FOX 5 ZIP TRIP FUN:

Here's everything you need to know to revisit all the stops in FOX 5's jam-packed 2023 Zip Trip Season!