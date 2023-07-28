5 things to do in Leesburg

It's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP season and this week we are paying a summer visit to LEESBURG!

A picturesque town about an hour outside the nation's capital, LEESBURG is bustling with arts, restaurants, cafés, and history!

Image 1 of 31 ▼ FOX 5 Zip Trip to Leesburg!

There are so many fun things to do when visiting LEESBURG it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!

SEGRA FIELD

Hear the roar of 5,000 sports fans cheering on pro soccer team Loudoun United FC and pro rugby team Old Glory DC at their home stadium. Located in Philip A. Bolen Memorial Park. Don’t miss the sounds of Segra Field Concert Series that takes place the third Friday of every month June through October!

LEESBURG PREMIUM OUTLETS

Enjoy a shopping spree that won't break the bank at one of northern virginia’s premier outlets! Explore over 100 upscale designer and brand name stores with savings of 25% to 65% off every day. Snag designer deals at stores like Burberry Factory Outlet, Coach Outlet and more to revamp your wardrobe year round.

LEESBURG ARTS AND CULTURAL DISTRICT

Connect with artists and creatives while exploring galleries, sculptures, and more around historic downtown. Check out the new African American history mural on the wall of the Loudoun Museum. Use free walking tour apps or take a guided tour with Loudoun Art Tours to immerse yourself in the stories behind the art.

WILLOWCROFT FARM VINEYARDS

Sip on a variety of award-winning wines at Loudoun’s first winery as it celebrates its 40th anniversary next year! Observe breath-taking panoramic views of Loudoun Valley and the Blue Ridge Mountains. Whether you are a connoisseur or amateur, enjoy gourmet snacks and "Wines Of The World" tastings throughout the year.

ION INTERNATIONAL TRAINING CENTER

Escape the summer heat by spending the day indoors at two NHL sized ice rinks. Founded by Romanian Olympian skater Luiz Taifas, the state-of-the-art complex offers ice hockey, figure skating, curling, and free skate for the public. It also doubles as a venue for live music concerts and ice shows for all ages.

If you are out-and-about during our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP fun - and take a photo - post it online using #FOX5ZipTrip.

REVISIT PAST FOX 5 ZIP TRIP FUN:

Here's everything you need to know about FOX 5's jam-packed 2023 Zip Trip Season!