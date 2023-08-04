5 Things to Do In Germantown

It's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP season and this week we are taking a trip to GERMANTOWN!

Modern living and charm, GERMANTOWN is a place to wander and explore -- all about 45 minutes outside D.C.!

There are so many fun things to do when visiting GERMANTOWN it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!

BLACKROCK CENTER FOR THE ARTS

Plan a night out to see some live music on the lawn! Get your children access to classes from music to dance and more. This arts center is your stop for culture and entertainment.

DOC WATERS CIDERY

Head here for a fresh, cool glass of apple cider to enjoy while sitting by a fire pit or on a picnic bench. You'll spend the day overlooking the orchard where you can go over and pick your own apples. Whether you are in the mood to pick or sip…this cidery is a destination for fun.

TOP GOLF

Practice your swing and grab some drinks with friends at this sports entertainment complex. Don't worry about bringing your clubs…..or having golf experience...this high-tech golf game can be played by anyone. This stop is the perfect setting for a birthday party or date night too.

BLACK HILL REGIONAL PARK

Take to the water by spending the day kayaking or canoeing on the little Seneca Lake. You can stay on land and plan to hike with your family, play volleyball, or have a picnic. Plan to get lost in the outdoors while taking in nature at this park!

BUTLER'S ORCHARD

Experience fresh farm food with your family and pick your own here! Come on the weekend for sunset berry picking and flower picking. On your way out, stop at the farm market and grab a baked good for the road. This is your stop for locally sourced produce.

