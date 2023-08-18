Exploring Frederick: FOX 5 Zip Trip

Zip Trip: Carroll Creek, Frederick
Our 2023 Zip Trip celebration continues. It's starting to wrap up, but this week we were in Carroll Creek, Frederick. Here are the sights and sounds.
Last year, FOX 5 visited 15 cities across the DMV. And in 2023, we're continuing that by visiting 15 more cities. This Friday's trip: Frederick, Maryland!
The FOX 5 team was in Carroll Creek, Frederick on Friday, Aug. 18. Here's everything you missed!
Good morning from Frederick!
Saying good morning from our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Frederick!
Celebrating libraries in Frederick!
Tucker is learning all about libraries during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Frederick!
Hidden gems in Frederick!
Lots to see and do during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Frederick!
Waking up with yoga in Frederick!
Waking up with yoga during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Frederick!
Frederick’s AARCH Society
Jeannette is learning about the AARCH Society during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Frederick!
Frederick Hometown Hero
Ericka Rohrbaugh with City of Frederick Housing and Human Services is recognized as our Hometown Hero!
Tucker and friends do the weather!
Tucker has some help with the weather during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Frederick!
Fun with kittens in Frederick!
Furry kittens looking for their forever homes during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Frederick!
Tucker Tries It: High Wheel Bikes
Tucker tries riding the High Wheel Bikes during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Frederick!
Trivia time in Fredrick!
Trivia time with friends during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Frederick!
Attaboy Beer in Fredrick!
Attaboy Beer owner Carly Ogden talks about how she and her husband got their business started during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Frederick!
On The Market: Frederick
Taking a look at what’s hot on the real estate market during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Frederick!
Dancing fun in Frederick!
A fun time dancing with Tucker and friends during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Frederick!
Gardening in Carroll Creek Park’s water garden
Tucker is jumping at Carroll Creek Park’s water garden during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Frederick!
Hippy Chick Hummus in Frederick!
Checking out the menu at Hippy Chick Hummus during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Frederick!
Talk of the Town Frederick
Fun things to do with the Downtown Frederick Partnership during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Frederick!
First Responder Friday in Frederick
Recognizing our Frederick County Fire & Rescue Dept. and Frederick Police Department during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Frederick!
East 3rd Street Band plays in Frederick
The East 3rd Street Band performs during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Frederick!
Jerk N' Jive Caribbean Kitchen in Frederick!
Cooking it up with Jerk N' Jive Caribbean Kitchen during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Frederick!
Getting into the spirit of Creative Cocktails
Getting into the spirit of Creative Cocktails during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Frederick!
Hometown Team in Frederick!
The Monocacy Composite Youth Mountain Bike Team was recognized as our Hometown Team during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Frederick!
Junior Reporter during our Frederick Zip Trip!
Amelia Phillips is our Junior Reporter during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Frederick!
The Wine Kitchen on the Creek in Frederick
Having fun with The Wine Kitchen on the Creek during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Frederick!
Saying goodbye from Frederick!
Saying goodbye from our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Frederick!