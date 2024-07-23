3 dead after fiery crash in Fairfax County; vehicle speeding over 100 mph, chief says

Authorities say three people died when a vehicle crashed early Tuesday morning in Fairfax County, and police believe the car involved was being driven over 100 mph.

The fiery crash happened around 4 a.m. on West Ox Road and Route 29 in the Legato area. Police say the man who was driving, and two women passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Fairfax County Chief of Police Kevin Davis said the vehicle involved was believed to have been going over 100 mph, and did not attempt to stop, before crashing into a jersey barrier. Davis told FOX 5 that the identities of the deceased have not yet been released, but all three victims are believed to be in their 30s to early 40s.

Both directions of West Ox Road and the ramps to westbound West Ox Road from Route 29 were closed for several hours.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.