5 Things to Do In Navy Yard

FOX 5 Zip Trip: Navy Yard

LA FAMOSA

Family inspired the chef and the restaurant is a great place to bring yours. This is your stop for Puerto Rican dishes from breakfast through dinner. Get your fill on good food and pair with a drink or too. Come here for a true taste of the island!

DISTRICT WINERY TASTING ROOM

Wine lovers can rejoice by visiting the first commercial winery operating in D.C. Take a winery tour and learn about winemaking - from grape sourcing all the way to bottling. And don't worry - you'll get to taste some wine too!

SWINGERS NAVY YARD

Looking for the perfect summer date spot? Head on over to swingers to play crazy golf…it’s mini golf but for adults! Eat gourmet street food, grab a cocktail at the English pubs, and enjoy live DJ’s on your way to the ninth hole. You'll remember your time at this spot.

VISITING THE ANACOSTIA RIVER

Stroll down the boardwalk or try your hand at water sports. Don't forget to take a cruise and enjoy breathtaking views from the water. You can dock your boat at the yards marina and step on land shopping, dining, and craft breweries to keep you hydrated.

THE STADIUMS OF NAVY YARD

Calling all sports lovers. Time to root on your favorite sports teams from National’s Park and Audi Field. Cheer on D.C. United, the Washington Spirit or the Nationals at one of their home games throughout the year. Make it a full day of it by planning to grab a bite or drink at a restaurant or bar along half street.

