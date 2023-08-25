Exploring Reston: FOX 5 Zip Trip 2023

RESTON, Va. - Last year, FOX 5 visited 15 cities across the DMV. And in 2023, we're continuing that by visiting 15 more cities. Today's destination: Reston!
The FOX 5 team was in Reston, VA on Friday, August 25. Here's everything you missed!
Waking up with Ted’s Bulletin!
Tucker is waking up with a morning visit to Ted’s Bulletin during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Reston!
Tourism in Reston!
FOX 5’s Bob Barnard is learning all about what is fun to do during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Reston!
Working out in Reston!
Fitness fun with Tucker and The St. James during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Reston!
Dancing with Gottaswing in Reston!
Taylor is swinging and dancing with Gottaswing during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Reston!
History alive at the Reston Museum!
Tucker sees history come alive at the Reston Museum during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Reston!
Cornerstones in Reston!
Checking in with Cornerstones during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Reston!
Hometown Hero in Reston!
Rob Tucker was recognized as our Hometown Hero during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Reston!
Forever Home Friday in Reston!
Finding Forever Homes for furry friends at the Fairfax County Animal Shelter during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Reston!
Tucker Tries it at the Open Road Distilling Co.!
Tucker Barnes is trying our his hand at bottling newly distilled whiskey at the Open Road Distilling Co.!
Hometown Trivia with fans in Reston!
Hometown Trivia with fans during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Reston!
Hometown Hero in Reston!
Rob Tucker was recognized as our Hometown Hero during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Reston!
Tucker checks out the AvoTesla in Reston!
Tucker checked out the AvoTesla during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Reston!
On The Market in Reston!
A check of the real estate market during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Reston!
DJ Rattlesnake does the weather!
DJ Rattlesnake joined Tucker Barnes to do the weather forecast during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Reston!
OmBaked CBD Boutique in Reston
OmBaked CEO Radhika Murari shows off her CBD boutique during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Reston!
A taste of Makers Union Pub in Reston!
A look at what to eat and drink at Makers Union Pub during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Reston!
Talk of the Town in Reston
We’re finding out more about this growing area of Fairfax County with Walter Alcorn during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Reston!
Animals Of NOVA Wild
NOVA Wild joined us with animal friends during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Reston!
Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar is Reston
A taste of Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Reston!
Fairfax County first responders!
Recognizing our Fairfax County first responders during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Reston!
Battle of the Brews in Reston
Bike Lane Brewing Company and Lake Anne Brew House let us try out their brews during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Reston!
Reston Junior Reporter
Drew Stahl was recognized as our Junior Reporter during our FOX 5 Field Trip to Reston!
Reston Hometown Team
The South Lakes Field Hockey student athletes were recognized as our Hometown Team during our FOX 5 Field Trip to Reston!
A taste of Kalypso's Sports Tavern!
Tasty Greek cuisine from Kalypso's Sports Tavern during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Reston!
Taste of Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse
A taste of Davio's Northern Italian Steakhouse during our FOX 5 Field Trip to Reston!
The Nutcracker Ballet in Reston!
Ravel Dance Studio performs an excerpt from The Nutcracker Ballet during our FOX 5 Zip Trip to Reston!
Featured
It's FOX 5 ZIP TRIP season and this week we are taking a trip to RESTON!