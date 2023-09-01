5 Things to Do in National Harbor

The summer is coming to an end, and that means it's time for our FOX 5 ZIP TRIP finale to NATIONAL HARBOR!

A premier spot for all things fun, NATIONAL HARBOR is a one-of-a-kind waterfront destination – just minutes from Washington, D.C.!

There are so many fun things to do when visiting NATIONAL HARBOR it's hard to keep count! Here are THE 5 MUST STOPS that you just can't miss when taking your own ZIP TRIP!

WATERFRONT VIEWS OF NATIONAL HARBOR

Get a birds eye view of the waterfront by flying nearly 200 feet above the Potomac on the Capital Wheel! Afterwards, enjoy the view while dining at Brazilian steakhouse Fogo De Chao. Then finish your trip by watching the sunset at Bar Harbor while enjoying a refreshing cocktail!

MGM NATIONAL HARBOR

Stop by the theater to see a diverse lineup of singers and entertainment everyone can enjoy! Singers ranging from Bruno Mars and Cher to Alicia Keys performed here. This fall's lineup will have you looking at your schedule to pick a date. Come here to this stop for all your entertainment needs.

KI-NETICS LAB

Sneakerheads, trek on over to Ki-Netics Lab to design the sneaker of your dreams! Create custom one-of a kind shoes and apparel at this one-stop shop. Bring your friends and host a shoe customization party. Your style will shine at this stop.

ESCAPOLOGY

Beat the heat and race the clock at this stop. Escape indoors for an hour and challenge your family members. Put your detective skills to use and crack down codes and solve puzzles. Be the leader your team needs to make it out.

V-NO WINE BAR

Calling all the wine elitists and novices. This wine bar welcomes all! Enjoy rare imported wines and you can use their expertise to find the perfect pick. Wine newbies can appreciate starting their journey in this comfortable spot. It's a great place to try wines and then pick up a bottle to take home with you.

