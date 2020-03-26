CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in the District, Maryland and Virginia

The number of cases of the novel coronavirus have surged beyond 500 in the District, Maryland and Virginia.

The novel coronavirus pandemic has spread to every corner of the DMV. This is a list of the toll COVID-19 is taking on the District, Maryland, and Virginia.

District of Columbia

Number of cases: 183

Deaths: 3

Non-essential businesses in the District have been shut down

Click here for more information

Schools

Schools in the District are closed through April 24.

Businesses

Non-essential businesses in DC are closed.

Click here to see how the District defines an "essential" or "non-essential" business.

Maryland

Number of cases: 580

Deaths: 4

Maryland schools are closed until April 24

Non-essential businesses in Maryland are shut down

Click here for more information

Schools

Maryland schools are closed until April 24.

Businesses

Non-essential businesses in Maryland are currently closed.

Click here and here to see how Maryland is differentiating between "essential" and "non-essential" businesses.

Virginia

Number of cases: 391

Deaths: 12

Click here for more information

Schools

Schools in Virginia are closed through the end of the academic year.

Businesses

"Non-essential" businesses in Virginia are closed for "the foreseeable future."

Click here for the full text of Governor Ralph Northam's order.

Protecting yourself and others from the coronavirus

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

