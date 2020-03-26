CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES: Everything you need to know about COVID-19 in the District, Maryland and Virginia
WASHINGTON - The number of cases of the novel coronavirus have surged beyond 500 in the District, Maryland and Virginia.
The novel coronavirus pandemic has spread to every corner of the DMV. This is a list of the toll COVID-19 is taking on the District, Maryland, and Virginia.
District of Columbia
- Number of cases: 183
- Deaths: 3
- Non-essential businesses in the District have been shut down
Click here for more information
Schools
Schools in the District are closed through April 24.
Advertisement
Businesses
Non-essential businesses in DC are closed.
Click here to see how the District defines an "essential" or "non-essential" business.
Maryland
- Number of cases: 580
- Deaths: 4
- Maryland schools are closed until April 24
- Non-essential businesses in Maryland are shut down
Click here for more information
Schools
Maryland schools are closed until April 24.
Businesses
Non-essential businesses in Maryland are currently closed.
Click here and here to see how Maryland is differentiating between "essential" and "non-essential" businesses.
Virginia
- Number of cases: 391
- Deaths: 12
Click here for more information
Schools
Schools in Virginia are closed through the end of the academic year.
Businesses
"Non-essential" businesses in Virginia are closed for "the foreseeable future."
Click here for the full text of Governor Ralph Northam's order.
Protecting yourself and others from the coronavirus
In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
MAP: This is where there are confirmed coronavirus cases in the US and around the world
Click here for the mobile version of the map
- Symptoms, testing and how to prepare amid growing COVID-19 outbreak
- Who is most susceptible to coronavirus? COVID-19 not just affecting older people
- Coronavirus cleaners: These products will kill COVID-19, according to the EPA
- Coronavirus and pets: Your cat or dog probably can’t get COVID-19, WHO says
- Do I qualify for the gorvernment's coronavirus rescue stimulus money?
- How does the COVID-19 threat impact pregnancy?
- Can coronavirus spread through food or packaging?