Maryland officer arrested and charged with second-degree assault
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. - A Prince George’s County Police officer was suspended with pay following his arrest.
The officer has been identified as Charles Williams Jr. is charged with second-degree assault in Charles County. Williams struck a Charles County Sheriff’s deputy during a call for a domestic dispute at his home in Charles County, at approximately 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday. The deputy was not injured.
Williams joined the department in 2015. He is currently assigned to the Bureau of Patrol.
This remains an ongoing investigation.