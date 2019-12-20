Prince George's County police investigating after body found at National Harbor
Police in Prince George's County are investigating after a man's body was discovered at the National Harbor on Wednesday.
Germantown man accused of National Harbor terror plot may be mentally unfit for trial
A psychologist who examined a Germantown man accused of planning an attack inspired by the Islamic State-group at National Harbor, found “ample evidence” that he is mentally unfit to assist in his defense, a court filing says.
Security concerns at MGM National Harbor after man followed home, shot and robbed in Woodbridge
One day after a Northern Virginia man was reportedly followed from the MGM National Harbor Casino to Woodbridge and then shot and robbed, there is still no suspect description, no surveillance video or images available. The attack comes amid the holiday season and just days before people are expected to flood MGM for New Year’s Eve festivities.
Defense seeks competency exam for Germantown man accused of National Harbor terror plot
A defense attorney is seeking a court-ordered psychiatric or psychological exam for a man accused of planning an Islamic State-inspired attack at National Harbor.
Maryland couple helps rescue DC police officer moments after motorcycle crash on Capital Beltway
A D.C. police officer is lucky to be alive after hitting a deer while riding a motorcycle off-duty on the Capital Beltway. It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday near Oxon Hill. Witnesses put themselves at risk to drag him to safety.
Man suspected of plotting attack held without bond
A man suspected of planning a terrorist attack at National Harbor has been ordered held without bond until trial. Rondell Henry appeared in federal court in Greenbelt Tuesday where a judge said the evidence against him is strong.
Terror attack thwarted at National Harbor
A Montgomery County man is accused of plotting to drive a stolen U-Haul truck into crowds at National Harbor in an ISIS-inspired attack.
Another shock incident at MGM National Harbor
A man had to be taken to the hospital after he suffered a minor shock at MGM National Harbor in Maryland.
Air Force One replica tour
FOX 5's Bob Barnard gets a tour of the Air Force One replica at National Harbor.
Air Force One replica to go on display at National Harbor
Dealer pleads guilty, helped players cheat Maryland casino out of $1 million
A man who worked as a baccarat dealer at a Maryland casino pleaded guilty on Tuesday to helping players cheat the casino out of just over $1 million in exchange for a share of the proceeds.
Speed camera coming to Indian Head Highway in Prince George’s County
Speed could be to blame for what’s considered the most dangerous stretch of roadway in the area and now drivers on Indian Head Highway near the National Harbor could be forced to slow down or face punishment.
FOX 5 ZIP TRIP 2018's WINNER
This the moment the winner of 2018's FOX 5 Zip Trip was announced at the National Harbor.
Zip Trip National Harbor: The grand finale!
This Zip Trip season has come to an end, but we couldn't have done it without you! The FOX 5 team wrapped things up from National Harbor with their favorite 2017 Zip Trip memories.
Hometown Hero: Wanda Durant
She's lovingly known as The Real MVP ™, and believe us when we say she lives up to that name. Wanda Durant is mom to NBA star Kevin Durant and his older brother Tony Durant, a businessman. She's proud to be their mom and shares her passion by traveling the country to share her life experiences with single moms and women of all ages. And all of that makes her our Hometown Hero! We caught up with her at our Zip Trip to National Harbor.
Zip Trip: A taste of National Harbor
Who's hungry? That won't be a problem if you're in National Harbor. We got a taste of what's on the menu at Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls and Grace's Mandarin on our Zip Trip.
Zip Trip National Harbor: Hearts for Harvey
While we're celebrating the end of another great Zip Trip season, residents in Houston are dealing with a nightmare. Our hearts are heavy-- but one local woman decided she had to step up and do something for her hometown. Watch and learn all about Hearts for Harvey.
Tucker Tries It: The Awakening Climb
He'll try just about anything, but sometimes TRY is the key word. Tucker gets an A for effort on the Awakening Climb at National Harbor. Maybe the third time is the charm?