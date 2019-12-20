Man suspected of plotting attack held without bond
A man suspected of planning a terrorist attack at National Harbor has been ordered held without bond until trial. Rondell Henry appeared in federal court in Greenbelt Tuesday where a judge said the evidence against him is strong.

Zip Trip National Harbor: The grand finale!
This Zip Trip season has come to an end, but we couldn't have done it without you! The FOX 5 team wrapped things up from National Harbor with their favorite 2017 Zip Trip memories.

Hometown Hero: Wanda Durant
She's lovingly known as The Real MVP ™, and believe us when we say she lives up to that name. Wanda Durant is mom to NBA star Kevin Durant and his older brother Tony Durant, a businessman. She's proud to be their mom and shares her passion by traveling the country to share her life experiences with single moms and women of all ages. And all of that makes her our Hometown Hero! We caught up with her at our Zip Trip to National Harbor.

Zip Trip: A taste of National Harbor
Who's hungry? That won't be a problem if you're in National Harbor. We got a taste of what's on the menu at Mason’s Famous Lobster Rolls and Grace's Mandarin on our Zip Trip.

Zip Trip National Harbor: Hearts for Harvey
While we're celebrating the end of another great Zip Trip season, residents in Houston are dealing with a nightmare. Our hearts are heavy-- but one local woman decided she had to step up and do something for her hometown. Watch and learn all about Hearts for Harvey.

Tucker Tries It: The Awakening Climb
He'll try just about anything, but sometimes TRY is the key word. Tucker gets an A for effort on the Awakening Climb at National Harbor. Maybe the third time is the charm?