Looking to hit the New Year's Eve jackpot? Head to the casino

It's only fitting that the end of 2020 will also be like no other before it. The ongoing pandemic has forced several typical end-of-year customs to either change course or be canceled altogether.

But, there are still some celebrations available for New Year's Eve, and one of the main attractions is at MGM.

Capacity restrictions in Prince George's County forced the casino resort to alter its New Year's Eve plans as this year, only "M Life" reward members are invited.

The party started earlier Thursday and it will last through the weekend to Jan. 3.

Guests will be able to play several table games and slot machines, not to mention the countdown to midnight on New Year's Eve with a live streaming of the New York City ball drop.

The same goes for Maryland Live Casino in Arundel Mills. Their party is open to Live rewards members only starting at 6 p.m.

Safety measures, such as temperature checks, reserved time slots and mandatory mask-wearing, will be in full force at both locations.

Several areas in Maryland and the District have closed indoor dining, but that hasn't stopped businesses from offering special outdoor, delivery and take-out options.

New Year's staples, such as Ambar, will provide their signature, unlimited Balkan food and drinks for outdoor dining all day and night. The same goes for restaurants in Georgetown and throughout our area.

Like most holidays, safety will be a concern, and Maryland and Virginia state police will be enacting several initiatives as we ring in 2021.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration tallied the number of alcohol-related deaths in Maryland last year at 167 and the Commonwealth has already seen 253 similar deaths as of Dec. 8, beating out last year's numbers.

Many restaurants that are open and operational on New Year's Eve and the weekend to follow sill have outdoor bubbles as an option. Medical experts also say you should wear a face shield when dining outdoors when wearing a mask isn't possible.