National Harbor's emergency teen curfew starts Friday

An emergency teen curfew at National Harbor in Maryland will go into effect Friday beginning at 5 p.m.

The curfew was enacted by officials in Prince George's County after a weekend of chaos at National Harbor, with hundreds of young people breaking out in fights.

"We’ve seen an uptick in young people by the hundreds – gathered unsupervised and engaged in not the most productive behavior," Councilmember Edward Burroughs told FOX 5 earlier this week. "You have 14-year-olds roaming the Harbor at 2 a.m., unsupervised."

Police Chief Malik Aziz said a group of around 800 young people were shoplifting, illegally smoking and engaging in other criminal behavior last Saturday.

FOX 5 DC spoke to the owner of Vino at the Harbor, Taylor. She says teens took over Waterfront Street last weekend on Saturday night.

"It hurt the business a bit and people were afraid, and I was also afraid of my protection," Taylor said. "They were heavily intoxicated. I saw more vomit out on the streets than ever before. Kids were falling out of the cars and throwing up."

Starting on Friday, unaccompanied kids and teens who are 16 and younger are not allowed at National Harbor on Friday, Saturday or Sunday nights from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. Kids have to be with someone over the age of 21 with permission from the child's parent or guardian.

Unaccompanied children on weekend nights will first be given a warning, and will need to be picked up or head home from National Harbor. After the first warning, parents will receive a written notice. After that, parents could be fined up to $250.

Parents or guardians must pick up their child within an hour of receiving notice they violated curfew, or could face additional fines.

"We are not there to be your babysitters," said Aziz.