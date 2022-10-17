MGM National Harbor to host table game dealer hiring event

MGM National Harbor will host a hiring event for its next group of new table game dealers on Oct 20.

The hiring event will run from 6pm – 9pm at The Theater at MGM National Harbor. Prospective MGM employees will be able to speak with current table game employees, learn more about becoming a trainee and interview with hiring managers.

Candidates over 18 years old don't need prior experience and will go through MGM's Table Game Dealer Academy to learn how to deal blackjack and other table games.

MGM National Harbor says benefits include health benefits for full-time positions, education assistance, student loan repayment, plus employee discounts for hotels and restaurants and free employee meals. Graduates from the Table Game Dealer Academy can earn up to $30 per hour.

The hiring event on Oct 20 will be at 101 MGM National Avenue in Oxon Hill, MD. For more information, visit mgmnationalharbor.com.