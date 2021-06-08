Beltway Inner-loop lanes near National Harbor shut down by tractor-trailer fire

A tractor-trailer fire has shut down all Inner-Loop lanes of the Beltway near National Harbor Tuesday evening.

The vehicle fire was initially reported around 6:19 p.m., according to Maryland State Police.

The southbound ramps in the area of MD210 are also shut down as fire crews try to put the fire out.

They have not indicated whether anyone was injured in the fire.

