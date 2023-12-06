Possible explosion, vehicle fires inside National Harbor parking garage under investigation

An investigation is underway after reports of an explosion and several vehicle fires inside a National Harbor parking garage.

Officials say they responded to 250 American Way just after 1 a.m. Wednesday for the report of a fire.

When they arrived, investigators found as many as six vehicles with fire damage inside the parking garage. FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says she has learned that the fire caused significant damage inside the garage.

Investigators with Prince George's County Fire/EMS are working to determine the cause of the fire.