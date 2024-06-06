Prince George's County Council introduces juvenile curfew law

Prince George’s County Council has given commercial areas a new tool to limit unsupervised kids.

It’s similar to what the county did via executive order at National Harbor in April following an incident there where several juveniles caused issues.

Now, other commercial areas can do the same if they choose.

This isn’t just some big declaration of "we’d like a curfew" that commercial areas can make.

There’s a process.

The commercial area must submit an application to the police department, the council member who represents the area where the commercial corridor is located must support it, too. FOX 5 spoke to about a dozen people today—all but one were in favor of this type of curfew, even though some wanted to see more activities for kids to do as part of all this, too.

"Kids are going to be kids, but yeah, let’s see if we can all find a way to kind of work together, or, and I’ll add this, give them a place to do it. Work with the kids, give them a place to get that anger or whatever out and give them a place to do it," Teo Smoot said.

"The curfew, yes, it’s important, you have to stop it, what was going on," added Oscar Clark, "But now that you’ve stopped it, how can you implement it so that the youth can come out to the National Harbor and enjoy; youth concerts and other activities."

Her office confirms to FOX 5 that County Executive Angela Alsobrooks supports this legislation.

If approved, each commercial area would be able to implement the curfew they and police set.

For enforcement, police would not simply arrest an unsupervised child under 17 for being in a public place without a guardian.

Instead, they’d call a guardian for the child and give them about an hour to pick them up.

Jolene Ivey is the chair of Prince George’s County Council.

"This isn’t something where you end up with some kind of criminal background because you got caught out at some place at 7 o’clock at night, that is not what happens. Your parents get called, you get sent home, the end, there’s nothing else too it," Ivey said.

Fox 5 spoke to a woman who’s main concern was that this was too restrictive, and kids should be able to congregate in public places.

But most businesses we spoke to today supported this, including one who’s had issues connected to this problem.

"I am in favor, because if that’s going to bring peace to business, because as I told you before, we experienced some juveniles just coming into the restaurant and cursing people, even demanding things for free," that Hyattsville owner told FOX 5.

If approved by the council members and police, curfew for a commercial area could be set no earlier than 5 p.m.