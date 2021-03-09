Dino Safari opening at National Harbor next week

article

Are you a dinosaur lover? If so, you’ll be in for a treat starting next week when Dino Safari officially invades National Harbor.

Dino Safari, which will feature 40 full-size moving dinosaurs, will be a "fun and educational nearly 60-minute drive-thru dino experience with audio narration for the entire family," according to a press release.

Photo by Maura Roche (Imagine Exhibitions)

"Dino Safari takes audience members – in their vehicle – to 'Pangea National Park,' for an up-close-and-personal journey with the most fascinating prehistoric creatures from the mighty T. rex of North America to the giant amphibious Spinosaurus of Africa," said National Harbor.

Starting Thursday, March 18 to Sunday, April 11, tickets are available through Dino Safari at $49.95 per vehicle of up to seven persons.

Dino Safari will be located in The Plateau at National Harbor at the intersection of National Harbor Blvd. and Waterfront St.