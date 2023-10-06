WATCH: Couple gets married at the Capital Wheel in National Harbor

Marcos Martínez and Karen Chavez said "I Do!" in a gondola 180 feet over the Potomac River last weekend.

Martínez and Chavez, who are both long-time lovers of Ferris wheels, got engaged inside one of the gondolas at the Capital Wheel a year ago.

On October 3, Martínez and Chavez returned to the Capital Wheel for their wedding day, where they said their vows in a private gondola with their dog Mellow.

Once back on the ground, Martínez and Chavez's celebrations included an arch of bubbles from bubble wands and cheers from the Capital Wheel team members as they exited the gondola.

They then headed to the Flight Deck waterfront lounge for a prosecco toast, wedding cake and some special treats for Mellow.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Photos courtesy of Alex Bilbo Photos

"This was a first for us at The Capital Wheel," said Derek Lovato, vice president and general manager for The Capital Wheel. "We have lots of people who get engaged here, but this is the first time we’ve had a couple get engaged and then come back exactly one year later to get married inside a gondola. When Karen and Marcos told us their story, we knew we had to make their dream come true. Our team put this whole special day together for Karen, Marcos and Mellow. We feel really honored to be part of their wedding. Maybe someday we’ll do a gender reveal for them too."