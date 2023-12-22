Shoppers seeking last-minute Christmas deals flock to Tanger Outlets

Stores are bracing for a busy weekend as shoppers head out to purchase last-minute Christmas gifts.

At the Tanger Outlets by the National Harbor, the parking lots began filling up early in the day and stayed packed throughout the evening.

Crystal Holloway, of District Heights, said she was mostly done shopping for friends and family by Friday, but she just needed to shop for three more people.

"I’m getting my mom, she actually told me what she wanted … She wants a runner, a couple of rugs in her kitchen, and then I don’t know what I’m getting my father. I’m about to figure it out. Whatever I see," Holloway said. "I like going shopping at the last minute anyway, because you get a lot of deals."

Tommy White was shopping for a cardigan for his father-in-law.

"We are going to send it to Mongolia later," White said. "We are mostly done, but we are picking up odds and ends for somebody who gets us a gift, and we are like…‘Oh! We have a gift!’ Something like that, but the cardigan is what we need."

Tina Leighty flew from Florida to spend the holidays with her family. Leighty was shopping with her niece on Friday.

"You always intend to get stuff for other people, but you see stuff for yourself while you’re there," Leighty said. "We have got some great deals from Kate Spade, the Cosmetics Store, Old Navy, and American Eagle."

Tanger Outlets will have extended hours on Saturday, opening at 9 a.m. and closing at 9 p.m.