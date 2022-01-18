MGM National Harbor ringing in Chinese New Year with a festive conservatory display, lunar new year menu

MGM National Harbor is celebrating the 2022 Chinese New Year by debuting a new massive conservatory display, a Lunar New Year menu, and inviting guests to dance, play games, and enjoy a variety of other cultural experiences.

It's the Year of the Tiger and the Prince George's County casino and resort has a list of activations it says are designed to wish prosperity and luck to visitors.

MGM's new conservatory display is equipped with a 30-foot-tall gold leaf bamboo forest. Designers Cory Pope and Le Savarese of SolarLife Technologies worked to bring the display to life, and a Feng Shui master ensured the positive flow of energy throughout the Conservatory.

The Conservatory experience is currently open and will be on display from now through March 12.

On Jan. 24, MGM's Asian fusion restaurant, Ginger, will celebrate the Year of the Tiger with a special Lunar New Year menu. Highlights include: crispy fried crab claws, golden prawns, and sweet glutinous rice balls.

The Bellagio Patisserie plans to participate by offering traditional treats that honor the Lunar New Year. The café spot is offering a milk chocolate bar served in a red envelope, lychee mousse filled with a mochi, and almond cookies.

The MGM will close out the Chinese New Year with a special Lion Dance on Sunday, Feb. 20. Organizers say the dance traditionally brings prosperity and good luck for the upcoming year.