Prince George's County pushes for harsher punishment for illegal off-road vehicles

A crackdown on illegal off-road vehicles could soon be coming to Prince George's County.

ATV's have caused problems in the community for years and leaders are debating on how to take action and possible stiffer punishment for the drivers.

Suspects seen riding ATVs in video wanted in connection to shooting: DC Police

FOX 5’s Melanie Alnwick says law enforcement have upped their tactics to catch the illegal drivers by using stop sticks to blow tires. The Prince George’s County Police Aviation Unit has identified and caught hundreds of drivers by using high quality video surveillance to catch suspects after the act.

Alnwick says while law enforcement tactics continue, the Prince George's County Council wants a strong deterrent in place.

If the Council passes final legislation, fines would go up to $500 for the first offense, $1000 for the subsequent offenses.