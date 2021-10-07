Dozens rescued from Capital Wheel at National Harbor, fire officials say
OXON HILL, Md. - Dozens of people were rescued Thursday evening after the National Harbor’s Capital Wheel lost power, according to Prince George County fire and rescue officials.
Crews responded to the scene in the 300 block of Waterfront around 7:19 p.m.
About 35 people in total were rescued.
They say no one was injured during the incident.
