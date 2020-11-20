National Harbor curfew now in effect for youths under 17

A curfew for young people under the age of 17 is now in effect in Prince George’s County’s National Harbor area.

The county announced the 5 p.m.- 6 a.m. curfew on Thursday evening. The curfew is in effect Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Teenagers who are in the area without an adult can be fined up to $1,000.

The parent or guardian responsible for the teenager can face the same fine – or worse.

The move arrives after weeks of large crowds of teenagers roaming throughout the area.

County Executive Angela Alsobrooks railed against the activity in the area a number of times – taking particular exception to parents who were reportedly renting hotel rooms for their children to party in.

Teens from throughout the DMV were reportedly using ride-share to go to National Harbor, and police were called to at least five hotel parties, despite stepping up patrols in October.

