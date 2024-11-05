Expand / Collapse search
2024 election LIVE updates: Who is winning in DC, Maryland, Virginia?

By
November 5, 2024
2024 Election
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Election Day 2024 is here and we're bringing you the latest from pivotal races across the DMV and beyond. Stick with FOX 5 for real-time updates on the presidential race, control of Congress, and when polls close in key states. 

Harris watch party heats up at Howard University (8:30 p.m.) 

  • Vice President Kamala Harris' watch party at Howard University is heating up as performers hit the stage in support of the VP. 

  • Even though Howard's homecoming happened a month ago, the campus is channeling the same spirit. Howard alumni returned in droves to the campus they once called home for a festival of history. 

  • The energy continued with various line dances including "Wobble" by rapper V.I.C., Beyoncé's rendition of Maze & Frankie Beverly’s "Before I Let Go" and "Jerusalema" by Master KG and Nomcebo Zikode.

WASHINGTON - MARCH 23: Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., speaks during the news conference on the debt limit in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Democrat Don Beyer wins re-election in Virginia’s 8th District (8:25 p.m.)

  • Democrat Don Beyer has won re-election to the U.S. House in Virginia’s 8th Congressional District.

  • Beyer is currently serving his fifth term in the 8th District which represents Arlington, Alexandria, Falls Church and parts of Fairfax County. He also serves on Congress' Joint Economic Committee, and the House Committee on Ways and Means.

  • Beyer was Lieutenant Governor of Virginia from 1990 to 1998 and was Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein under President Obama. He ran for governor of Virginia in 1997.

Vice President Kamala Harris

FILE - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a tour and presentation of large energy-efficient vehicles and clean energy solutions.

Harris wins Maryland, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island (8 p.m.)

  • AP has declared VP Kamala Harris as the winner of the presidential race in Maryland, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island. All are historically blue states.  

  • These wins bring her electoral college votes up to 35, while former President Trump has secured 95 electoral votes. 

U.S. President Donald Trump (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

Trump secures wins in Oklahoma, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee (8 p.m.)

  • Donald Trump has won the presidential race in several southern states. 

  • The Associated Press has called the races in Oklahoma, Alabama, Mississippi, South Carolina, Florida and Tennessee for the former president. 

  • In Oklahoma, a Democrat has not won the presidential race in Oklahoma since 1964 and Trump was heavily favored to win.

  • He won Alabama for the third consecutive election, adding nine electoral votes to the Republican’s tally. Similarly, in South Carolina, Trump won its nine electoral votes for a third time.

  • Mississippi delivered Trump another six electoral votes, continuing a long winning streak for Republicans.

  • Tennessee remained firmly Republican, giving its 11 electoral votes to Trump's win column. He took Tennessee by about 23 percentage points in 2020 and by 26 points in 2016.

  • Trump also secured the Sunshine State, where his watch party is being held at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. Once a crucial battleground state, Florida has been drifting toward the Republican Party in recent years. They gave Trump 30 electoral votes.

AP early calls: Trump wins Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia; Harris takes Vermont (7:30 p.m.)

  • The Associated Press has called Indiana, Kentucky, West Virginia for former President Donald Trump while Vermont has gone to Harris. The AP declared the winner of these races when polls closed statewide.

  • AP only makes such a call if results from AP VoteCast at poll close show a candidate leading by at least 15 percentage points.

  • This is Trump's third straight win in West Virginia. No Democrat has won the presidential election in West Virginia since Bill Clinton in 1996 ad Republicans control every elected partisan statewide office in West Virginia.

UNITED STATES - JULY 16: West Virginia Governor and Senate candidate Jim Justice speaks at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Tuesday, July 16, 2024. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Jim Justice wins West Virginia Senate race, secures GOP seat (7:30 p.m.)

  • West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has won the U.S. Senate seat, defeating Democrat Glenn Elliott in a decisive victory. Justice, who led by more than 30 points in the polls leading up to the election, will replace Sen. Joe Manchin, who stepped down earlier this year after holding the seat for 14 years.

  • Justice, a two-term Republican governor who was initially elected as a Democrat before switching parties, claimed the seat with a commanding lead, cementing West Virginia's position as a Republican stronghold. His victory marks a major win for the GOP as they continue to secure key Senate seats across the country.

FULL STORY: Jim Justice wins West Virginia Senate race, secures GOP seat: AP calls

STAFFORD, VA - NOVEMBER 03: People walk into the early voting location at the Stafford County Government Center on November 3, 2022 in Stafford, Virginia (Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images)

Virginia polling centers close (7 p.m.) 

  • The polls have officially closed for Virginia voters. While most local races are expected to be called within a day or two of the elections, opinions from experts vary on when voters will know who the next president will be. 

  • There are several key Congressional races to look out for in Virginia. 

  • One of the most competitive races in Virginia is between two Navy veterans in the district around Virginia Beach. Democratic candidate Missy Cotter Smasal is challenging the Republican incumbent U.S. Rep. Jen Kiggans in Virginia’s 2nd Congressional District. 

  • In District 7, Republican Derrick Anderson and Democrat Eugene Vindman are vying to fill the seat vacated by Rep. Abigail Spanberger, a moderate Democrat, who declined to seek reelection so she could run for governor

  • In the Senate race, Republican candidate Hung Cao is aiming to unseat Democratic incumbent Sen. Tim Kaine. 

  • Kaine is a two-time senator in the commonwealth, seeking a third term. He has focused heavily on the economy as the lead issue throughout his campaign. 

  • Cao, a 25-year Navy veteran, has focused his campaign on protecting jobs against foreign "unfair trade practices," medication shortages and tighter border security. 

  • Virginians were also asked whether a section of the state’s constitutional amendment should be reworded to allow the surviving spouse of a soldier who died in the line of duty to claim the same real property tax exemption — something that is currently only available to the surviving spouses of soldiers who are killed in action.

Live 2024 Virginia election results | Live 2024 Virginia Balance of Power | Live 2024 Virginia election results: County by county 

Georgia voter stickers are laid out inside of State Farm Arena, Georgia's largest early voting location, for the first day of early voting in the general election on Oct. 12, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Jessica McGowan/Getty Images)

Bomb threats plague polls in Georgia (6:30 p.m.)

  • A spate of bomb threats has interrupted voting around the Atlanta area today. Some polling places will have extended hours because the threats forced closures until they could be checked out. 

  • There's no sign that any of the threats were legitimate.

HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 25: Singers Beyoncé speaks at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, on October 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

Is Beyoncé in DC for election night? (6:15 p.m.)

  • Beyoncé is making a big push to get fans to the polls and vote. Her recent social media post has some wondering whether she is in D.C. for election night. 

  • The star recently made an appearance at Vice President Kamala Harris's Houston, Texas rally, her hometown, alongside close friend Kelly Rowland. Her appearance and speech brought a large amount of energy to the crowd.

  • Her most recent post on Instagram, a reel of her wearing a Harris shirt standing in front of a glass window with a city view in the background, is raising some eyebrows about her location.

FULL STORY: Is Beyoncé in DC for election night?

Polls close in Kentucky, Indiana (6 p.m.)

  • Polls in the 3rd, 5th, 6th, 7th and 9th districts closed in Indiana at 6 p.m. and in Kentucky, polls closed in the 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th districts. Polls will close fully at 7 p.m. in both states. 

  • The Associated Press has begun recording results in both states. So far, Trump is leading in both states, which were expected to lean red. 

  • Indiana has 11 electoral votes. Kentucky has eight electoral votes. 

FULL STORY: What are the election results so far? When will we know who won?

Trump-golf.jpg

Former US president Donald Trump on the 4th hole at Trump International Golf Links &amp; Hotel in Doonbeg, Co. Clare, during his visit to Ireland. ( Brian Lawless/PA Images via Getty Images)

Philadelphia officials deny Donald Trump's 'cheating' claim (4:39 p.m.)

  • Former President Donald Trump took to social media hours before polls were even close to closing in Philadelphia, claiming that there has been "massive cheating" in the city. 

  • Trump posted the accusation to his Truth Social account at 4:39 p.m. Tuesday, as voters continued heading to the polls in Philadelphia and across Pennsylvania. 

  • "A lot of talk about massive CHEATING in Philadelphia. Law Enforcement coming!!!" he wrote. 

  • Shortly after his post, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner issued a statement countering Trump’s claim and inviting the former president to provide any facts or evidence to back the allegation, WTXF reports. 

  • Philadelphia City Commissioner Seth Bluestein, a Republican, also denied there was any truth to Trump’s allegation. 

  • "There is absolutely no truth to this allegation. It is yet another example of disinformation. Voting in Philadelphia has been safe and secure," Bluestein wrote on X.

FULL STORY: Philadelphia officials deny Donald Trump's 'cheating' claim, ask him to provide proof

Howard University begins preparing for Harris watch party with stages, security going up (3:15 p.m.)

  • Stages, security and screens are all being put up at Howard University as they prepare to host Vice President Kamala Harris' watch party. 

  • Harris graduated from the university in 1986. Harris describes her time on campus as her formative years and where she fell in love with politics. 

  • 'The Yard' is where Harris and her running mate, Tim Walz, will hold the watch party. In addition to the increased security measures on campus, streets nearby are blocked off as well as a number of parking restrictions through Sunday, Nov. 10.

  • In a letter to the Howard community, university President Ben Vinson III says the Department of Public Safety "is working in collaboration with local and national law enforcement agencies on safety measures for our students, faculty, and staff, and an unprecedented number of visitors to our community."

  • In-person classes are canceled for the week, meaning a number of buildings are closed but students still have access to their dorms.

FULL STORY: Howard Alumni and students talk Vice President Harris ahead of election night watch party

Man arrested with torch, flare gun and manifesto at U.S. Capitol

The U.S. Capitol Police arrested a man who smelled like fuel and was carrying a torch and flare gun at the Capitol Visitor Center in D.C.

Man with blowtorch, manifesto arrested at Capitol visitor center (12 p.m.)

  • The U.S. Capitol Police arrested a man who smelled like fuel and was carrying a torch and flare gun at the Capitol Visitor Center in D.C. 

  • According to officers, the man was stopped during their screening process at the Capitol Visitor Center. Officers closed the center for the day, while the investigation continues.

  • Capitol Police arrested the suspect at the screening center of the Capitol Visitor’s Center around noon, according to Congressional security sources.

  • Officials say his clothes reeked of fuel and his clothes were wet. Capitol Police picked up on this immediately and arrested him. The suspect's clothing was removed immediately. He also had a blow torch, a flare gun, and other flammable liquids with him in a backpack. 

  • One senior source told Fox they were not certain if the suspect intended to self-immolate himself.

FULL STORY: Man with blowtorch, manifesto arrested at Capitol visitor center: officials

Who is currently ahead in the presidential polls? (10:30 a.m.)

  • The outcome of the presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump remains a true toss-up, according to the most recent polling.

  • Harris has maintained a slight lead nationally, while Trump still had a slight edge in several of the important swing states. 

  • Marist/PBS/NPR

  • Released: Monday, Nov. 4

  • Harris with a 4 point lead nationally

  • New York Times/Siena

  • Released: Sunday, Nov. 3

  • Harris with a 1 point lead nationally

  • Gallup poll

  • Released: Wednesday, Oct. 30

  • Harris viewed more favorably nationally

FULL STORY: Presidential election polls: Who is currently ahead?

------------

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 