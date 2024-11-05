Jim Justice wins West Virginia Senate race, secures GOP seat: AP calls

article

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has won the U.S. Senate seat, defeating Democrat Glenn Elliott in a decisive victory, according to the Associated Press.

Justice, who led by more than 30 points in the polls leading up to the election, will replace Sen. Joe Manchin, who stepped down earlier this year after holding the seat for 14 years.

Justice, a two-term Republican governor who was initially elected as a Democrat before switching parties, claimed the seat with a commanding lead, cementing West Virginia's position as a Republican stronghold. His victory marks a major win for the GOP.

Justice’s campaign focused on slashing regulations, promoting natural resource industries, and opposing Biden’s economic policies, which he blamed for inflation. His promise to bring pro-business reforms to Washington resonated strongly with the state's largely conservative electorate.

Justice's victory was widely expected, as he consistently held a strong lead over Elliott, the mayor of Wheeling, throughout the campaign.

Elliott, a Democrat with a focus on reproductive rights and economic reform, struggled to gain traction in the deeply red state.

Justice's win not only secures the Senate seat for the GOP but also signifies a continued shift away from the Democratic dominance that West Virginia once held.



