Jamie Raskin wins reelection to US House in Maryland’s 8th Congressional District: AP calls

Jamie Raskin is projected to win the Maryland 8th District, according to the Associated Press.

Jamie Raskin represents Maryland’s 8th Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives. He was sworn into his fourth term at the start of the 118th Congress on January 6, 2023.

In the U.S. House of Representatives, Raskin led the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump, and he served on the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol.

He has been extremely vocal about his concerns about the Trump campaign’s failure to enter into presidential transition agreements with the federal government.

Trump "is doing whatever he can to try to interfere with the process, whether we're talking about manipulating electoral college counts in Nebraska or manipulating the vote count in Georgia or imposing other kinds of impediments," Raskin told Axios last month.



