Abortion ballot measure passes in Maryland

Maryland voters passed a ballot initiative to put reproductive rights into the state constitution.

The Ballot Question 1 stated it would confirm an individual's right to "reproductive freedom" decisions and "pregnancy."

"The proposed amendment confirms an individual’s fundamental right to reproductive freedom, including but not limited to the ability to make and effectuate decisions to prevent, continue or end the individual’s pregnancy," read the initiative when voters in Maryland cast their ballots.

How does this change reproductive rights in Maryland?

Maryland already has abortion rights protected in state law.

By passing Ballot Question 1, voters chose to put it in the state constitution as another layer of protection should the U.S. Supreme Court move to restrict abortion rights again after overturning Roe v. Wade.

Why didn’t the ballot initiative include the word ‘abortion?’

While the ballot question confirmed an individual’s right to "end the individual’s pregnancy," the question did not use the word "abortion."

Some anti-abortion advocates said the word "abortion" was intentionally left off the ballot question so voters wouldn’t know what it’s about.

Some abortion-rights groups worried ahead of Election Day that their supporters might not realize what was at stake.



