Election 2024: What are the election results so far? When will we know who won?

Ballots are being cast across the country Tuesday and Americans are anxiously waiting to see who will take control of the White House, Senate and House of Representatives. On top of that, there are several gubernatorial, state and local races that are being closely watched this cycle.

More than 82.6 million mail-in and early in-person votes were cast nationally, according to NBC News early voting dashboard, but the numbers won't start rolling in until late Tuesday.

FOX 5 uses reporting data from the Associated Press to determine when a race is called. AP calls a race when the trailing candidates no longer have a path to victory. Read more about how AP calls a winner.

When do polls close in DC, Maryland, Virginia ?

Polls are open until 7 p.m. across the Commonwealth of Virginia on Election Day, Nov. 5.

Polls close at 8 p.m. in Washington, D.C. Voters can cast their ballots at any voting center regardless of their residential address.

All election day polling places in Maryland are also open until 8 p.m. As long as you are in line by 8 p.m., you will be allowed to vote.

When do polls close in battleground states ?

It's well-known that the election call will likely come down to results out of seven key swing states: Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin. Unique vote-counting rules in some of these states mean some results might roll in fast while others keep us guessing. From early voting to extended mail-in deadlines, each state has its own approach that could shape election night’s timeline.

NOTE: All times are in Eastern Standard.

Arizona: Polls will close at 9 p.m.

Georgia: Polls will close at 7 p.m.

Michigan: Polls will close at 9 p.m.

Nevada: Polls will close a 10 p.m.

North Carolina: Polls close at 7:30 p.m.

Pennsylvania: Polls will close at 8 p.m.

Wisconsin: Polls will close at 9 p.m.

When are votes counted?

Procedures for tabulating early in-person votes, main-in ballots and in-person Election Day ballots varies from state to state, which is why some count much more quickly than others.

FOX 5 will have results rolling in on our LIVE dashboard as soon as polls begin to close – as early as 6 p.m.

How long will it be until we know the results?

While most local races are expected to be called within a day of the elections, opinions from experts vary on when voters will know who the next president will be.

Right now, there are a lot of different answers when you ask political experts when they think we’ll know the results of the presidential race.

"My only prediction about election night has been that we’re not going to know on election night who won this race," Democratic strategist Chuck Rocha told FOX 5.

Veteran elections expert Arnon Mishkin, who heads up the Decision Desk for Fox News. He says voters shouldn’t be surprised if there’s no clear-cut winner on election night. In fact, he says it could take days.

"I think that the most likely is that we’ll know before Saturday and that’s merely a function of how close this election is and the reason for the Saturday as the over/under is that’s when Pennsylvania is likely to get out something that we can call," Mishkin said.

Mishkin says different states have different counting rules and with early voting and mail-in voting now a regular part of the mix, the returns in battleground states could take longer.

David Ramadan with the George Mason University’s Schar Center for Politics agrees, saying it will likely take two to three days to find out who won.

"We’re probably not going to know for at least 48 or 72 hours afterward and that is if we’re lucky," Ramadan said.

