Democrat Don Beyer wins reelection in Virginia’s 8th District, AP calls

Democrat Don Beyer has won reelection to the U.S. House in Virginia’s 8th Congressional District.

WASHINGTON - MARCH 23: Rep. Don Beyer, D-Va., speaks during the news conference on the debt limit in the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, March 23, 2023. (Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

Beyer is currently serving his fifth term in the 8th District which represents Arlington, Alexandria, Falls Church and parts of Fairfax County.

He also serves on Congress' Joint Economic Committee, and the House Committee on Ways and Means.

Beyer was Lieutenant Governor of Virginia from 1990 to 1998 and was Ambassador to Switzerland and Liechtenstein under President Obama. He ran for governor of Virginia in 1997.

He lives with his wife in Alexandria. Earlier this year, 74-year-old Beyer enrolled at George Mason to learn about the field of artificial intelligence.

Beyer’s campaign highlighted tackling inflation, increasing the minimum wage, and making housing more affordable as key priorities.



