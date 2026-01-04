18-year-old found dead in Gaithersburg parking lot, homicide investigation underway

article

The Brief An 18-year-old man was found dead in a Gaithersburg parking lot Friday evening. Police say the victim suffered a gunshot wound and his death was ruled a homicide. Detectives are asking the public for help as no suspect is in custody.



Montgomery County police are investigating a homicide after an 18-year-old Gaithersburg man was found dead in a parking lot Friday night.

What we know:

Police said Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services were dispatched around 7:21 p.m. Friday to the 23600 block of Rolling Fork Way for a report of a person down.

When responders arrived, they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and fire officials requested a police response.

Detectives with the Montgomery County Police Department’s Major Crimes Division responded and began investigating the death as a homicide.

The victim was identified as Taeyon Malachi Prather, 18, of Gaithersburg. An autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later ruled his death a homicide.

What we don't know:

Police said no suspect is currently in custody, and no suspect information has been released.

Investigators have not shared details about what led up to the shooting.

What's next:

Detectives are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County.

Tips can be submitted anonymously online or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Police say tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward ranging from $250 to $10,000.