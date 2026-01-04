18-year-old found dead in Gaithersburg parking lot, homicide investigation underway
GAITHERSBURG, Md. - Montgomery County police are investigating a homicide after an 18-year-old Gaithersburg man was found dead in a parking lot Friday night.
What we know:
Police said Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services were dispatched around 7:21 p.m. Friday to the 23600 block of Rolling Fork Way for a report of a person down.
When responders arrived, they found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene, and fire officials requested a police response.
Detectives with the Montgomery County Police Department’s Major Crimes Division responded and began investigating the death as a homicide.
The victim was identified as Taeyon Malachi Prather, 18, of Gaithersburg. An autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner later ruled his death a homicide.
What we don't know:
Police said no suspect is currently in custody, and no suspect information has been released.
Investigators have not shared details about what led up to the shooting.
What's next:
Detectives are continuing to investigate and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County.
Tips can be submitted anonymously online or by calling 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Police say tips leading to an arrest may be eligible for a reward ranging from $250 to $10,000.
The Source: This article is based on a news release from the Montgomery County Department of Police.