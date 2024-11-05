Howard Alumni and students talk Vice President Harris ahead of election night watch party

"Where else should she be on election night?" it’s a rhetorical question. One that associate professor at Howard University, Jennifer Thomas, believes only has one answer.

"To be surrounded by the people who support her and the university that nurtured her," she adds.

Thomas is referring to the college that sits on a hill in that nation’s capital – the Howard University.

It’s one of the nation’s top historically black colleges and universities; also, sometimes referred to as The Black Mecca.

It’s where Vice President Kamala Harris graduated from in 1986. Harris describes her time on campus as her formative years and where she fell in love with politics.

Fast-forward to 40 years later, the vice president could become the first woman to be the President of the United States.

"When we see her up there, we see a piece of ourselves in her," said Howard Alum Cameron Trimble.

Trimble is also the former White House director of digital engagement under the Biden Administration. He’s worked closely with Harris over the years.

They even share moments only a Howard grad would understand.

"We have this little saying and greeting amongst Howard Alum where you say ‘HU!’ and the callback response is "YOU KNOW!" You would catch her [Harris] walking down the west exec or catch her sometimes leaving a meeting, and you yell out "HU" and she’d yell out "YOU KNOW!" Like she is so Howard through and through," said Trimble.

During Harris’s time on campus, she was a member of the debate team and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.

"She was initiated the year before I was," said Professor Thomas.

For the media, journalism and film instructor, Thomas says this moment is special.

Over the years, the two have kept in touch, supporting each other from near and far.

"I think about my mom who just passed away a year ago, how she was so proud to see her become VP, and she kept saying ‘she went to your school, she went to your school’. Yes, mom she went to Howard. She was so proud, and I think about if my mother were here today she would just be beyond herself," Thomas says as she holds back tears.

This moment is also a historic one for current students. For many of them, this is the first time voting in a presidential election.

"There was a lot of action on campus towards voting. We were not partisan at all but just encouraging the act of being able to engage in that way. That was inspiring to see," said Tariah Hyland. She’s the vice-president of the Howard University Student Association.

Regardless of the election’s outcome, these proud Howard alum tell me Harris has already made an impact from ‘The Yard’ to the White House.

"Thank you for showing up at a time such as this," said Hyland.

"As a Bison, we are proud of you," Thomas adds.

And as for Trimble, he says there are no words to express his gratitude. "I just want to thank you from the bottom of my heart for all that you do and all that you will continue to do."