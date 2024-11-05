Man with blowtorch, manifesto arrested at Capitol visitor center: officials

The U.S. Capitol Police arrested a man who smelled like fuel and was carrying a torch and flare gun at the Capitol Visitor Center in D.C.

According to officers, the man was stopped during their screening process at the Capitol Visitor Center. Officers say the center is closed for tours for the day, while the investigation continues.

The suspect has been described as an adult white man. Officers tracked the suspect's earlier movements and located his vehicle at 9th and Maryland Avenue, NE.

According to officials, it is unclear at this point what the suspects' intentions were.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact police.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX 5 DC for more information and updates.