Angela Alsobrooks defeats Larry Hogan to win Maryland US Senate race: AP calls

Democrat Angela Alsobrooks is projected to win Maryland ’s 2024 U.S. Senate race, defeating Republican Larry Hogan .

Her victory marks her as the first Black U.S. senator in Maryland’s history.

Alsobrooks won an expensive primary, with her campaign and other Democratic groups spending or reserving around $30 million in ads since the general election began. She argued that voting for a Senate candidate like Hogan, who will help determine control of the chamber, is different from voting for a governor.

Alsobrooks has a background in public service, having served as Prince George’s County State’s Attorney for eight years before being elected County Executive twice. She will transition to the U.S. Senate from her current role, with two years remaining in her term.

Alsobrooks launched her Senate campaign in 2023 with a video sharing her family’s story of leaving South Carolina for Maryland after her great-grandfather was shot and killed by a sheriff’s deputy. As a young prosecutor, she met Vice President Kamala Harris , then California's attorney general, forming a lasting friendship.

Like Hogan, Alsobrooks supports federal legislation to restore abortion rights nationwide. She campaigned on the need to protect women’s freedom to make those decisions, arguing that electing Hogan could risk giving Republicans a majority in the Senate.

"The question is not whether or not we like Larry Hogan," she said at a campaign stop earlier this year. "That is not the question. It’s not even whether or not it’s a good idea to vote for him for governor. The question we are answering is: Who should have the 51st vote?"

Her campaign highlighted her experience as county executive, focusing on economic and infrastructure development, and her work as state’s attorney of Prince George’s County. She served as State's Attorney from 2011 to 2018 and was sworn in as County Executive on Dec. 5, 2022.

Alsobrooks faced challenges when it was discovered she improperly claimed property tax credits for two homes. Her campaign said she was unaware of the issue. She claimed homestead and senior property tax credits for a home in Washington, D.C., and homestead credits on another in Prince George’s County. Alsobrooks owns two homes in Prince George’s, receiving a homestead exemption for the first home in May 2008. When she moved to a new home and rented out the Upper Marlboro townhouse, she did not transfer the homestead tax credit. She also owned a home in Washington after taking over the mortgage when her grandmother moved out in 2005.

Where Angela Alsobrooks stands on the issues.

Economy

Alsobrooks opposes Trump-era tax cuts, pushing to prioritize helping families. During Maryland’s primary election in May, Alsobrooks said "we look at these large corporations who, frankly, are not always paying their fair share. The corporate tax rate is one that former President Donald Trump adjusted to benefit corporations. I'd be in favor of raising the corporate tax rate so that all of us are paying our fair share."

While Alsobrooks has been critical of tax-cuts, she’s also faced her own scrutiny. The County Executive was found to have improperly saved thousands of dollars in D.C. property tax credits meant for lower income and senior residents. Her campaign claims the tax errors were not intentional. Her attorneys are working with local officials to resolve the issue.

Health Care

Alsobrooks aims to broaden Medicaid to achieve universal health coverage. She advocated for the federal government to extend the Medicaid expansion under the Affordable Care Act – which ten states have chosen not to implement.

Medicare has also been a policy focus for Alsobrooks. According to her campaign website, Alsobrooks wants to "pass a Medicare buy-in option and apply ACA subsidies to the plan to ensure all Americans have access regardless of their income. Medicare buy-in balances the critical need to cover all Americans while driving down costs of private insurance and ensuring those who enjoy their current insurance plans can continue to do so."

Reproductive Rights

Following the Supreme Court's 2022 reversal of Roe v. Wade, Democratic candidates have been highlighting reproductive rights, emphasizing the critical nature of the issue.

When it comes to the issue of abortion, Alsobrooks has said she will co-sponsor the Women’s Health Protection Act. The legislation prohibits states from setting restrictions on abortion.

Alsobrooks has also said she will oppose any judicial nominee who does not support abortion rights.

"This race is about defeating Donald Trump. It is about, in so doing, making sure that we are protecting our reproductive freedoms. It is about making sure that we have sensible gun laws that protect our children from gun violence. It's about protecting voting rights. It's about building an economy that works for all of our children," said Alsobrooks. "This race is also about preserving the 51st vote. That's why the Senate race is likewise so important to make sure that we are confirming Supreme Court justices who respect our freedoms, unlike these conservative judges."

Immigration

In Maryland, immigration has been at the center stage following recent controversy in Harford County. Alsobrooks has pledged to support immigration reform. Her website says that she hopes to create a "pathway to citizenship for those already living and working in the United States."

As County Executive, Alsobrooks implemented a policy for how Prince George's County engages with federal immigration officials. She mandated that the county's Department of Corrections notify ICE only when an undocumented immigrant was arrested for gang-related or violent crimes, arguing that minor infractions like speeding should not lead to deportation.

Additionally, Alsobrooks opted against entering into a 287(g) agreement with ICE, asserting that local law enforcement should not be responsible for immigration Enforcement.

Foreign Policy

Alsobrooks has condemned the October 7 attack by Hamas on Israel and advocated for a ceasefire. According to Alsobrooks’ campaign, if elected to the senate, she intends to work with allies to promote a two-state solution for both Israelis and Palestinians.

Guns

Alsobrooks has said that as senator, she would ban assault weapons. "I started my career as a domestic violence prosecutor in 1997 because I believed then what I believe today, which is that everybody should feel safe and actually be safe in the communities where they serve. When I was the state's attorney, I oversaw a 50% cut in violent crime. I've continued to work to keep our families safe. I've funded our police operations and public safety operations," said Alsobrooks in an interview with FOX 5. "Gun violence is the number one killer of children in America, not just in Prince George's County in America. Not car accidents, not illness, gun violence, which is why, as a senator, I'm going to work to do what Larry Hogan hasn't done, which is to work to remove from our communities assault weapons."

According to the Associated Press, there are 4,552,017 registered voters in Maryland. About 48% are Democrats compared to about 22% who are Republican. Newly elected senators, including Angela Alsobrooks, will be sworn in in January 2025.

