Is Beyoncé in DC for election night?

Beyoncé is making a big push to get fans to the polls and vote. Her recent social media post has some wondering whether she is in D.C. for election night.

The star recently made an appearance at Vice President Kamala Harris's Houston, Texas rally, her hometown, alongside close friend Kelly Rowland. Her appearance and speech brought a large amount of energy to the crowd.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 25: Singers Beyoncé speaks at a campaign rally for Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, on October 25, 2024 in Houston, Texas. Harris is campaigning in Texas holding a rally supporting reproductive rights with recording artists Beyoncé and Willie Nelson. (Photo by Jordan Vonderhaar/Getty Images)

"I’m here as a mother, a mother who cares deeply about the world my children and all of our children live in," Beyoncé said. "A world where we have freedom to control our bodies, a world where we’re not divided."

Her most recent post on Instagram, a reel of her wearing a Harris shirt standing in front of a glass window with a city view in the background, is raising some eyebrows about her location.

Harris is heading to Howard University, her alma mater, for election night and some are wondering whether we can expect a surprise appearance from the star herself. What do you think, is Beyoncé in D.C.?