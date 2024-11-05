Democrat Suhas Subramanyam wins Virginia District 10 House race: AP calls

article

Democrat Suhas Subramanyam is the new House representative for Virginia’s 10th Congressional District after beating out Republican Mike Clancy.

The seat was previously held by Democrat Jennifer Wexton.

She announced her retirement after being diagnosed with a debilitating form of Parkinson's called Progressive Supra-nuclear Palsy.

Democrats have held the seat since 2019. The Cook Political Report previously rated the district as D+6, predicting a likely Democratic hold in November.

Subramanyam was Wexton’s pick. He’s a member of the Virginia State Senate , representing District 32 . His current term ends on Jan. 12, 2028.

Clancy, an attorney, business executive and media commentator advanced from the Republican primary on June 18, beating out three other candidates.

Loudoun County makes up a majority of the 10th Congressional District, which also includes parts of Prince William County and a sliver of Fairfax County.