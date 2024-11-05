Kaine wins re-election for Virginia Senate

Democratic incumbent Sen. Tim Kaine has won a third term in the U.S. Senate, pushing out Republican candidate Hung Cao on Tuesday.

Kaine focused heavily on the economy as the lead issue throughout his campaign.

"I've been standing up for Virginia for 30 years, and I'll continue to do so with energy," he stated in an interview on the Final 5 last month.

Kaine is an advocate for the expansion of infrastructure and manufacturing in Virginia. Kaine also supports tax cuts for low and middle income families, and for veteran and military families.

Cao, a 25-year Navy veteran, focused his campaign on protecting jobs against foreign "unfair trade practices," medication shortages and tighter border security.

"If you came here illegally, you’ve basically screwed up the whole system," Cao said on the debate stage in October. "You can’t jump the line. I mean, you go to Costco and jump the line, what do you think is going to happen? You can’t come here and expect the American dream if you’re not willing to obey the American laws and embrace the American culture."

