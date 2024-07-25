Protesters vandalize statues, fountain outside DC’s Union Station after Netanyahu’s speech

National Park Service crews worked to clean up graffiti outside Washington, D.C.’s Union Station after protesters damaged statues and a fountain Wednesday when they converged on the city to condemn Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit.

READ MORE: Benjamin Netanyahu addresses Congress: 'America and Israel must stand together...we will win'

Thousands of demonstrators filled the streets of downtown D.C. carrying signs with messages like "arrest Netanyahu" and "end all U.S. aid to Israel." Groups waving Palestinian flags, and chanting "Free, free Palestine," marched toward the U.S. Capitol. Outside Union Station, protesters removed American flags and hoisted Palestinian ones in their place.

U.S. Capitol Police officers deployed pepper spray after they say some protesters became "violent" and "failed to obey" orders to move back from the police line.

Protesters vandalize statues, fountain outside DC’s Union Station

Nine people were arrested across Washington, including four people on charges of assaulting a police officer outside Union Station.

While many of the demonstrators condemned Israel, others expressed support while pressing Netanyahu to strike a cease-fire deal in the war with Hamas and bring home the hostages still being held by the militant group.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.