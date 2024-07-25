VIDEO: Suspect sets his neighbor's apartment door on fire in DC

D.C. Fire and EMS are investigating a suspect for arson after he set a neighbor's apartment door on fire in Northeast.

According to D.C. police, a man has been charged with threatening neighbors with a knife. That same man is under investigation for setting his neighbor's door on fire in an apartment building in Northeast.

FOX 5's Bob Barnard spoke to the woman whose apartment was set on fire. The entire incident was captured on security camera.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Latoya Watson's security camera captured a masked man throwing gasoline at her door around 2 a.m. Saturday morning and then setting the door on fire.

Watson told FOX 5 the smoke alarms sounding off alerted her and her 17-year-old son along with her dog barking.

"And this person is still living here... two floors above me. I'm in constant fear cause since this matter happened for myself and my son and tons of other neighbors who live in this building."

According to Watson, the man pictured in the video is the same neighbor that D.C. police arrested on Monday, after he threatened to stab and shoot Watson and her son last Thursday, just days before the fire.

Watson says while her and her son were attempting to set up their candy stand, Kenny accidentally rolled their dolly over the neighbor's foot.

Watson has gotten a temporary restraining order against Demetrius Wilber, who she says is still living in the building.

"I want justice for myself and my son. And I want management to give me answers why they're allowing this. I'm in fear. They should be in fear because this man is an arsonist. And the video footage is no clearer than this."