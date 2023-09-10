Youngkin pardons Loudoun County dad convicted after confronting school board about daughter's sexual assault

Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin has issued a full pardon for a Loudoun County father who he says was wrongfully prosecuted and convicted for standing up for his daughter at a 2021 Loudoun County School Board meeting after she was sexually assaulted at school.

The governor’s office says Scott Smith was wrongfully prosecuted and convicted for speaking out at a 2021 Loudoun County School Board meeting after his daughter was sexually assaulted at school.

Smith’s daughter was assaulted by another student at Stone Bridge High School in May 2021. In January 2022, a judge found the 15-year-old suspected in the assault guilty of sexual battery, abduction and two counts of sodomy.

"They didn't protect our daughter," said Scott Smith said after the teen was convicted.

Smith was charged and convicted of engaging in disorderly conduct at a school board meeting in June 2021 after he criticized how the school board handled the situation.

But he wasn't the only one disappointed by what they say was a lack of action on the part of the school board.

Smith’s attorneys released a statement Sunday saying in part, "Because Scott dared to stand up for his daughter, and courageously stood up for all parents of children in the public school system, he was attacked by those who pushed radical school policies over the protection of students, he was vilified by the media, and he was outrageously branded a "domestic terrorist" by those who believed that parents should not have a say in the education of their children. While we did not seek a pardon from Governor Youngkin, and while we were very confident that we would have been able to prove that Scott Smith was innocent of the criminal charges placed against him if the matter had gone to trial, we are nevertheless grateful that the Governor also recognized the wrong done to Scott Smith by the judicial system, and that he has now taken this bold action to right that wrong by this pardon."

Loudoun County Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Scott Ziegler was fired back in December following the accusations that the school board tried to cover up the sexual assault of Smith's daughter as well as one that followed — committed by the same student who was switched to a different school. Officials said while awaiting trial, the student allegedly sexually assaulted another teenage girl at Broad Run High School.

"They (LCPS) failed at every juncture," a scathing special grand jury report released in December 2022 stated. "LCPS as an organization tends to avoid managing difficult situations by not addressing them fully."

"Scott Smith is a dedicated parent who’s faced unwarranted charges in his pursuit to protect his daughter. Scott’s commitment to his child despite the immense obstacles is emblematic of the parental empowerment movement that started in Virginia," Youngkin said in a statement. "In Virginia, parents matter and my resolve to empower parents in unwavering. A parent’s fundamental right to be involved in their child’s education, upbringing, and care should never be undermined by bureaucracy, school divisions or the state. I am pleased to grant Scott Smith this pardon and help him and his family put this injustice behind them once and for all."



