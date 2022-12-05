Report on Loudoun County Public Schools released following special grand jury investigation

A special grand jury released a report Monday on how Loudoun County Public Schools handled two different sexual assault cases involving the same student suspect.

The special grand jury, which was made up of Loudoun County citizens randomly selected to serve as jurors, began their investigation in April.

The report focuses on how LCPS and the Loudoun County School Board responded after a 15-year-old student assaulted a schoolmate at Stone Bridge High School, and then while awaiting trial then allegedly sexually assaulted another teenage girl at Broad Run High School. In January, a judge found the 15-year-old guilty of sexual battery, abduction and two counts of sodomy in the sexual assault at Stone Bridge High School.

Read the full report below.

