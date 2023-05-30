Judge orders LCPS to turn over investigation into sexual assaults

Loudoun County Public Schools now has to release the independent report conducted on two sexual assaults that took place in 2021.

On Tuesday, a judge ordered the school district to give the attorney general the taxpayer-funded independent report into the assaults that happened at Stone Bridge and Broad-Run High Schools.

Parents have been calling for transparency for months after the school board voted not to release the findings.

Loudoun County School Board Member At-Large Denise Corbo sent FOX 5 a statement saying, "Today’s decision is another step in the direction of transparency regarding the handling of factors surrounding the alleged sexual assaults which occurred in 2021 on two LCPS campuses. I firmly believe the only way to rebuild trust between the community and LCPS is through transparency and communication, and that is why I have consistently advocated for the release of the Blankingship & Keith report. Releasing the report to the Attorney General’s office is the next step towards resolving this situation and holding the right parties responsible for what transpired."

"It is my hope that the end goal of these proceedings will be continued changes in policy, transparency, and communication in order to prevent situations like this from occurring in the future in our schools," the statement reads.

Attorney General Jason Miyares' Office said they "appreciate the court's time and attention to the matter," however, they declined to comment further due to the ongoing case.

Miyares requested a subpoena from the court for LCPS to hand over the independent report back in March as his office pursues the criminal prosecution of former Superintendant Scott Ziegler. The school district's spokesperson Wayde Byard was also indicted and suspended following the investigation.

The judge gave LCPS seven days to send the report to Miyares' office.