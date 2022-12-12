Expand / Collapse search

Loudoun County school officials indicted amid student sexual assault investigation

RICHMOND, Va. - A judge ordered the indictments against two Loudoun County Public School officials unsealed Monday as fallout on how the district handled two sexual assaults by the same student continues.

The indictments were issued earlier this year against former LCPS Superintendent Scott Ziegler and LCPS spokesperson Wayde Byard.

They have been unsealed less than a week after Ziegler was fired by the school board.

The indictments are as follows:

Scott Ziegler; Loudoun: one count of misdemeanor false publication (Va. Code § 18.2-209), one count of misdemeanor prohibited conduct (Va. Code § 2.2-3103), and one count of misdemeanor penalizing an employee for a court appearance (Va. Code § 18.2-465.1)

Wayde Byard; Loudoun: one count of felony perjury (Va. Code § 18.2-434)

Virginia’s Office of the Attorney General said they will be prosecuting the cases and issued no further comment on this matter.